/Trump says Russia, China have ‘too much to lose’ if they help Iran; slams ‘radical left’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Oct 13, local time) has dismissed claims that China and Russia are helping Iran, while slamming the lefts of his country. In a Truth Social post, Trump said that he believes that Russia and China has a lot to lose if they help Iran, adding that even if they are doing so it is at a “very low-level.” He also said that Washington would quickly know if they were providing support to Tehran. In his post, Trump primarily slammed those whom he called “radical left morons and lunatics.”

Trump said: “I see so many comments from the Radical Left Morons and Lunatics that China and Russia are helping the “wonderful” Islamic Republic of Iran. If they are, it’s at a very low level, but I don’t believe they are at all. They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Trump had previously brushed off reports that Chinese entities supplied satellite imagery to Iran ahead of a July 17, 2026, drone and ballistic missile strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan – which killed three U.S. soldiers, comparing it to routine espionage between nations. "You know, when they say that China spies on us, I say you're right, and we spy on them too," Trump said a day after The Wall Street Journal reported Beijing's intelligence sharing.