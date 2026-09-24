/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: 'Partners rather than rivals': Xi Jinping's first message in US

Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued his first statement after landing in United States on Thursday (Sep 24). In a written statement released by state news agency Xinhua, Xi said that China and the United States “should be partners rather than rivals.” Highlighting the people to people ties between the two countries, Xi said that interests are “deeply intertwined.” In a direct message to US President Donald Trump, Xi said that his vision of ‘Make America Great Again’ can be aligned with the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and in turn benefit the world. Stating that the differences between both sides are “manageable,” the Chinese premier also added that he is hoping for a stable relationship with the US and a path where two major powers can co-exist.
In other news, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to arrive in India on 19 October, his second trip to the country this year, as Washington and New Delhi work to manage both deepening strategic ties and fresh points of friction. During this visit, he will be travelling to India's financial capital, Mumbai.
Following up, CCTV footage from IIT Bombay has emerged showing BTech student Sahil Wakode in the examination hall before he was found dead on the institute campus.
Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the US has reportedly warned European governments of Spain, France and Italy of a possible drone attack by Russia. As per the assessment, Moscow could potentially use drones launched from commercial vessels in the Mediterranean to launch the attacks.
According to El Mundo, second-largest printed daily newspaper in Spain, Russians plan to use commercial vehicles in international waters, turning civilian ships into mobile launch platforms for the attack to maintain plausible deniability.
A federal judge in the United States has reinstated CNN, MS NOW and Politico’s access to the White House, days after US President Donald Trump banned them from the premises. Federal Judge Timothy Kelly has ordered the Trump administration to restore the media publications' access.
Just days earlier, on Friday (Sep 18), Trump barred them from the presidential mansion as punishment for distributing what he calls "fake news." The POTUS had said on social media that the three outlets “shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES,” and Justice Department lawyers had sought to justify the ban on national security grounds. The DoJ, in a justification for the ban, said that "Access to the White House is a privilege -- not a right".
CCTV footage from IIT Bombay has emerged showing BTech student Sahil Wakode in the examination hall before he was found dead on the institute campus. The footage shows Wakode seated on the first bench of the examination hall, with other students seated behind him.
At one point, Wakode looks down towards his lap, where he appears to be checking something on his phone while the examination is underway.
China has been vastly expanding its nuclear arsenal, adding at least seven nuclear test and construction facilities in recent months. A report by the Daily Telegraph, based on an analysis of satellite imagery, shows that the Chinese countryside has been filled with huge networks of infrastructure and testing sites. President Xi Jinping has often claimed that he is in favour of scaling back on the nukes, but the latest report presents a different picture.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued his first statement after landing in United States on Thursday (Sep 24). In a written statement released by state news agency Xinhua, Xi said that China and the United States “should be partners rather than rivals.” Highlighting the people to people ties between the two countries, Xi said that interests are “deeply intertwined.” In a direct message to US President Donald Trump, Xi said that his vision of ‘Make America Great Again’ can be aligned with the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and in turn benefit the world. Stating that the differences between both sides are “manageable,” the Chinese premier also added that he is hoping for a stable relationship with the US and a path where two major powers can co-exist.