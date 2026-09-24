/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: 'Partners rather than rivals': Xi Jinping's first message in US

Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued his first statement after landing in United States on Thursday (Sep 24). In a written statement released by state news agency Xinhua, Xi said that China and the United States “should be partners rather than rivals.” Highlighting the people to people ties between the two countries, Xi said that interests are “deeply intertwined.” In a direct message to US President Donald Trump, Xi said that his vision of ‘Make America Great Again’ can be aligned with the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and in turn benefit the world. Stating that the differences between both sides are “manageable,” the Chinese premier also added that he is hoping for a stable relationship with the US and a path where two major powers can co-exist.