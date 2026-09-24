Another case of molestation has surfaced from Bihar's Samastipur district, days after Jamui incident prompted Bihar Police to take action. Similar to the Jamui incident, this has also been captured on CCTV. In a 56-second video that has now gone viral, four men were seen harassing and molesting a girl. The incident took place on Wednesday on Dam Bypass Road in Jagatsinghpur village under Karpurigram police station. Police said the four accused seen in the video were arrested from their respective homes.

The video shows the girl being surrounded by these men. The girl can be heard asking them to let her go and saying that she would call her brother. One of the youths allegedly replies, “Okay, call him.” Police said the girl had been travelling with a boy and had stopped on the bypass road to take photographs when some local youths approached them and began abusing and harassing her. The incident was recorded on a mobile phone and the footage later circulated on social media. The exact date of the video remains unconfirmed.