Latest News Today Live Updates: Two US soldiers were killed after an AH-64E Apache attack helicopter assigned to Fort Hood crashed near Salado in central Texas on Wednesday. Officials have not disclosed the mission the helicopter was carrying out, while an investigation into the cause is underway.

Meanwhile, Iran has called for environmental safeguards in any future arrangement governing the Strait of Hormuz after reporting oil pollution along its southern coast. Tehran has also linked the reopening of the strategic waterway to demands on the United States, including ending the war and blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and agreeing to a regional ceasefire covering Lebanon and Gaza.