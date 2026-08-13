Latest News Today Live Updates: Two US soldiers were killed after an AH-64E Apache attack helicopter assigned to Fort Hood crashed near Salado in central Texas on Wednesday. Officials have not disclosed the mission the helicopter was carrying out, while an investigation into the cause is underway.
Meanwhile, Iran has called for environmental safeguards in any future arrangement governing the Strait of Hormuz after reporting oil pollution along its southern coast. Tehran has also linked the reopening of the strategic waterway to demands on the United States, including ending the war and blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and agreeing to a regional ceasefire covering Lebanon and Gaza.
Argentina football star Lionel Messi, after the recent death of his father, has hinted at the end of his career as well. Messi's father, Jorge, was a constant presence throughout his careeer including from the early days of Barcelona. The FIFA World Cup 2026 was the first event where Messi was without his father. The footballer, after scoring the opening goal of his hat-trick in the first match against Algeria, was ery emotional which he later described as "matter other than football."
The annual Kanwar Yatra is over and it has left the holy city of Haridwar with over 7000 tonnes of garbage. The two-week ‘Kanwar Yatra’ in which approximately 48 million pilgrims participated was the the highest number on record. FULL STORY
Two US soldiers were killed after an AH-64E Apache attack helicopter assigned to Fort Hood crashed near Salado, Texas. The Army has not revealed what mission the helicopter was carrying out, while investigators work to determine what caused the deadly crash.
Iran has demanded environmental safeguards be included in any future deal on the Strait of Hormuz, after oil pollution was reported along Qeshm Island. Tehran is also tying the reopening of the vital waterway to US concessions, including an end to the war and blockade.