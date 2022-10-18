WION Fineprint | What led to the troubles for Liz Truss?

Published: Oct 18, 2022, 10:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Liz Truss is losing the confidence of her MPs. After just having become Prime Minister, there are already calls for her resignation. What has led to her precarious position? Molly Gambhir tells you more.
