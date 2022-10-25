WION Climate Tracker: Town of Kousseri inundated by floods

Published: Oct 25, 2022, 10:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The market town in the far north province of Cameroon which borders Chad has been struggling with major flooding for a week now. The town is the confluence point for two regional rivers both of which are witnessing exceptionally high water levels.
