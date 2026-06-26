/VIDEO: Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest building, smoke, falling debris recorded

A small aircraft reportedly struck Beijing's tallest building, on Friday after deviating from its planned flight path, according to preliminary information. Videos of the shocking incident was widely shared on social media in which one could see impact of the crash.

The dramatic footage showed debris falling from the 108-storey CITIC Tower also known as China Zun that is the headquarters of the state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group.

In the video one could see a portion of the building damaged, while the tail section of the plane and the broken window of a cab was seen lying on the ground in the clip. Two glass panels of the building were also broken in the crash.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

There was also a small fire on the ground, with plumes of smoke seen rising from the site after the crash.

The 108-storey CITIC Tower also known as China Zun can accommodate 12,000 office workers. However there is no report of any casualty in the crash so far.

After police reached the scene, roads around the skyscraper were closed and people were stopped from making videos.

Police also asked people to delete pictures and videos they had taken of the crash, reported Reuters. In fact Chinese social media removed the pictures and videos but they were available on X by the time it was deleted.