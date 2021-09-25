Warm camaraderie between Modi & Biden, what does it say about the India-US ties? | WION-USA Direct

Sep 25, 2021, 12:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
WION's principal correspondent Siddhant Sibbal brings all latest developments on the Indian PM Narendra Modi's visit to the United States. The warm camaraderie was on the display between two global leaders, what does it say about the India-US ties?
