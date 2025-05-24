Published: May 24, 2025, 13:47 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 13:47 IST
Videos May 24, 2025, 13:47 IST
Vietnam to block Telegram for failing to curb crime, terror activities
Vietnam has asked the internet service providers to block cross-platform messaging application Telegram after the platform allegedly failed to curb data breaches, terror and crime-related activities. A report on the government’s news portal citing the Ministry of Public Security said that Vietnam’s telecommunications department sent letters warning signs of law violation on Telegram.