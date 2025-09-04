/Victory day parade 2025: China's AI powered military steals the limelight

Beijing – China unveiled a formidable display of next-generation AI-powered weaponry and strategic defense systems during its Military Day Parade, capturing global attention with its growing emphasis on autonomous warfare capabilities. Among the highlights were unmanned combat drones, hypersonic missiles guided by AI, and autonomous land vehicles, all of which signaled China’s rapid leap into the era of intelligent warfare. The technological showcase underscored Beijing’s ambitions to dominate not just traditional battlefields, but also the digital and autonomous theatres of war.