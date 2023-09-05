Venice Film Festival 2023: American Filmmaker Woody Allen premieres 'Coup De Chance'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
A New York movie proposal is ready to go, according to Woody Allen, who is practically banned from the US film industry, who stated that on Monday. "If some foolish person" decides to finance it, the movie will be made. In the non-competition section of the Venice Film Festival, Allen's 50th movie, Coup de Chance, had its world premiere.

