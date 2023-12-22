US inflation to show FED's battle is now all but complete | World Business Watch | WION
The U.S. inflation outlook seemed to improve, but during the recent federal reserve meeting, reports revealed that inflation had already hit the central bank's 2% target. This unexpected news led some fed officials to revise their estimates, and now there's a growing consensus that the next six months may not be as inflation-free as initially thought. In simple terms, the U.S. is facing an inflation surprise, and economic forecasts are adjusting accordingly.