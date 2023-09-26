Study reveals declining health among employees in UK firms

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
As the United Kingdom battles high prices and Industrial action a new study found the number of workers taking sick leave has hit a 10-year high. According to a report by Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development stress and COVID-19 are one of the biggest contributors to the increase in workplace upsets.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos