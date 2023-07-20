Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to meet PM Modi, to seek 'innocent passage' for fishermen
The Sri Lankan President is scheduled to arrive in India. Leading up to his visit President Ranil Wickremesinghe made a sharp comment concerning his presidency and his surname. According to the reports, Ranil met with leaders from Tamil political parties on Wednesday. The meeting revolved around solving issues concerning Sri Lankan Tamils including more autonomy to certain provinces in the country.