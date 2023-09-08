SpaceX refused govt request to activate Starlink to sink Russian fleet: Elon Musk

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday revealed that he did not budge to an emergency request from the government authorities to switch on space internet service SpaceX up to Sevastopol in Crimea, which is a major port on the Black Sea, to target Russian ships.

