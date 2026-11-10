/South Africa elections 2026: ANC suffers major setback | Is Ramaphosa losing his grip?

Published: Nov 10, 2026, 20:44 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 20:44 IST
South Africa's political landscape is changing. The African National Congress (ANC), once the country's dominant political force, faces growing electoral pressure as President Cyril Ramaphosa confronts questions about the party's future.
What do the election results mean for the ANC, the Democratic Alliance (DA), coalition politics and the battle for South Africa's major cities?
On World of Africa, Eric Njoka examines the political implications and the challenges facing South Africa's ruling party.