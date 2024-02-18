Russia: Alexei Navalny's life in 'polar wolf' remote Arctic penal colony

Russian President Vladimir Putin's biggest critic is dead the cause of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death has not been established yet but what we do know so far is now the 47-year-old was serving a 19-year sentence in the Arctic penal colony where he died. The prison claims that Alexei Navalny had felt unwell after a walk and had lost Consciousness immediately but was his prison life responsible for his worsening health?