LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Putin Smiles as Trump Moves to End NATO, Germany: ‘Don’t Need Outside Advice’

Putin Smiles as Trump Moves to End NATO, Germany: ‘Don’t Need Outside Advice’

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 08, 2025, 22:49 IST | Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 22:49 IST
Putin Smiles as Trump Moves to End NATO, Germany: ‘Don’t Need Outside Advice’
Donald Trump’s new national security doctrine has shaken America’s allies and thrilled the Kremlin. With Washington preparing to reduce troop presence in Europe and shift attention away from NATO, Vladimir Putin has openly welcomed the shift as aligning with Russia’s worldview. European leaders, including EU chief Costa and Germany, warn that Europe will not accept U.S. interference in its politics. Is this the end of U.S. leadership in Europe—or the start of a new global order?

Trending Topics

trending videos