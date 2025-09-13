LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /NATO is shoring up defences on eastern flank

NATO is shoring up defences on eastern flank

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 10:36 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 10:36 IST
NATO is shoring up defences on eastern flank
With tanks, jets, and missiles on the move, Russia and Belarus have launched their Zapad-2025 war games, right on NATO’s frontier. The exercise comes days after Poland claimed Russian drone incursion and scrambled jets in response. Russia has rejected Poland accusations as a 'myth' but Europe is nervous that their worst fears might be coming true. As Russia holds a planned joint drill with Belarus, Poland has shuts its borders.

Trending Topics

trending videos