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Muslims, leftists in control of Paris? Trump raises Muslim threat as youth fury spreads

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 23:21 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 23:21 IST
Muslims, leftists in control of Paris? Trump raises Muslim threat as youth fury spreads
Donald Trump is blaming immigration for the France unrest. He claims Paris is 'going to be a Muslim city very soon'. Meanwhile, unrest is spreading across different parts of Europe.

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