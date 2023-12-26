Money managers bet big on the Yen for first time since May
Asset managers are turning bullish on the Japanese's yen, marking the first optimistic turn since may. This change in sentiment comes as the U.S. Federal reserve and the bank of Japan are anticipated to reverse their monetary policy paths, narrowing the gap between the two. Hedge funds are also showing less pessimism towards the yen, and Morgan Stanley predicts record Japan revenue in the coming year due to the central bank's supportive policies.