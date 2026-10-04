/Medvedev warns targeting Russia's Rassvet could trigger space war

Published: Oct 04, 2026, 19:20 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 19:20 IST
Russia’s Security Council deputy chief Dmitry Medvedev has warned that any attempt to “block” Russia’s new Rassvet satellite network at Ukraine’s request could amount to its destruction and trigger what he called “full-scale space warfare.” Medvedev also warned that U.S. Starlink satellites could become targets, escalating tensions over military satellite networks and the growing role of space technology in the Russia-Ukraine war.