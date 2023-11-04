World Cup
Major attack is going on at the Pakistan's Mianwali airbase
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 04, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
A security convoy in southern Pakistan came under attack on Friday, an official said, with sources adding that 14 troops were killed.
