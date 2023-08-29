Islamabad High Court suspends Imran Khan’s conviction in Toshakhana case

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
The Islamabad High Court Tuesday suspended former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s three-year sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case, paving the way for his possible participation in the upcoming national elections.

