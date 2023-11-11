World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Iran urges Islamic nations to designate Israeli army as a terrorist organisation
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 11, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Arab and Islamic leaders unite in Riyadh, discuss ways to exert pressure on Israel, and its ally US for a ceasefire.
trending now
Israel-Palestine war: Israel intensifies attack on Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital
Israel-Palestine war: Hamas fighters battle Israeli forces in southern Israel
Islamic-Arab Summit | Iran: Nations to designate Israeli Army as terrorist organisation
Elon Musk's new chatbot, AI decoding pet language, and more
Four Lebanese civilians killed in Israeli attack
recommended videos
Israel-Palestine war: Significant part of North Gaza turned into rubble
People in West Asia boycott companies supporting the US
Ayodhya sets Guinness record by lighting over 2.4 million diyas
Dyson Zone headphones: Worth your money?
Deepfakes targeting women, sensitive U.S. military data on sale, and more | Tech It Out: EP 134
recommended videos
Israel-Palestine war: Significant part of North Gaza turned into rubble
People in West Asia boycott companies supporting the US
Ayodhya sets Guinness record by lighting over 2.4 million diyas
Dyson Zone headphones: Worth your money?