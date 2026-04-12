/Iran Says Talks Hinge on US ‘Good Faith’ Amid Rising Tensions

Published: Apr 12, 2026, 07:30 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 07:30 IST
Iran has said that progress in its ongoing talks with the United States will depend on Washington’s “good faith” and seriousness. Tehran has raised concerns over what it calls “maximalist and unlawful demands,” while key issues like the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear commitments, and possible war reparations remain on the table. The remarks underline the fragile nature of the negotiations as both sides navigate complex and sensitive concerns.