/Inside Singapore's human-controlled robot boxing match

Forget clean lab demos, humanoid robots are now trading full-blooded hooks in a boxing ring. In Singapore, real martial artists strapped into motion-capture suits to pilot 75-kilogram machines head-to-head, turning the sci-fi dream of robot boxing into actual metal-on-metal violence. Why put expensive bipedal bots through a slugfest? It turns out the fastest way to see which gears snap and which motors overheat isn't a spreadsheet; it's running them to failure in a fight pit. Here is what happened inside Singapore’s inaugural robot boxing arena.