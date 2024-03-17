India Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seven-phase polling to begin from April 19, results on June 4
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in some states...Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar detailed the schedule & emphasized on the election process for the upcoming polls during a press briefing in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. Assembly elections to be held in 4 states simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha Polls 2024. Watch to know more!