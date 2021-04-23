India: 13 COVID-19 patients die as fire breaks out at Maharashtra hospital

Apr 23, 2021, 10:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
At least 13 COVID-19 patients have so far been killed in Maharashtra after a fire that broke in a hospital located near Mumbai. The fire broke out inside the ICU ward of the hospital, where 17 patients were admitted.
