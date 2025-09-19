LOGIN
GST on Indian Coffee Down from 18% to 5% | Good News for Instant Coffee Drinkers

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 19, 2025, 10:36 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 10:36 IST
The Indian government has reduced the GST on coffee from 18% to 5%, offering a big relief to instant coffee drinkers across the country.

