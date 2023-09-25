Gravitas: Sicilian godfather succumbs to colon cancer | Who will be the next Italian mafia boss?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as 'the last godfather', has died after succumbing to colon cancer. The mafia boss's arrest involved over 100 personnel of the armed forces. The man claimed that he killed enough people to fill a cemetery. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos