Gravitas: Inside China's campaign to change the origins of the Wuhan virus

Jan 27, 2021, 12.40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
China is spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories to challenge the real story of the origins of the Wuhan Virus. WION's Molly Gambhir tells you how Beijing has ramped up its disinformation efforts.
