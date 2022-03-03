LIVE TV
Kherson: First Ukrainian city falls to Russian troops
Is this Vladimir Putin's next massive plan?
'No Indian student taken hostage by Ukraine forces': Indian govt
ICC's prosecutor starts investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine
'Silence the guns...now', 'world is rejecting Russia’s lies': Here's how world leaders reacted to UNGA vote
The 'staggering' humanitarian cost of Russia's 'cruellest' day of attack on Ukraine
SWIFT says will comply with EU instructions, disconnect 7 Russian banks
'A casus belli': Amid Ukraine crisis, Russia space agency head says satellite hacking would justify war
‘Go home’: President Zelensky to Russia; Ukrainians yell at armed Russian soldiers invasion
Mar 03, 2022, 04:15 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
As Russian invasion of Ukraine completes a week, Ukrainians, including President Volodymyr Zelensky are showing resistance. In an address, President Zelensky said it is a patriotic war.
