Gamescom 2025: Dubai to Highlight $1B Gaming Plans with Middle East’s First Government Pavilion

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 20:44 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 20:44 IST
Dubai is set to showcase its $1 billion gaming ambitions at Gamescom 2025, featuring the Middle East’s first-ever government pavilion.

