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Shubhanshu Shukla details the reality of space flights | Architects of Viksit Bharat
Shubhanshu Shukla details the reality of space flights | Architects of Viksit Bharat
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Oct 07, 2026, 18:06 IST
| Updated:
Oct 07, 2026, 18:06 IST
Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla speaks exclusively with WION about his historic journey to space, his experience aboard the International Space Station, and India’s growing role in human spaceflight.
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