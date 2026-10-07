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Shubhanshu Shukla details the reality of space flights | Architects of Viksit Bharat

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 18:06 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 18:06 IST
Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla speaks exclusively with WION about his historic journey to space, his experience aboard the International Space Station, and India’s growing role in human spaceflight.

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