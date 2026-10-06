LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Balochistan disappearances surge 308%: US urged to sanction Pakistan

Balochistan disappearances surge 308%: US urged to sanction Pakistan

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 22:51 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 22:51 IST
Under Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir's watch, enforced disappearances have skyrocketed. According to a human rights group, enforced disappearances in Balochistan surged by 308% from 2020 to 2025.

Trending Topics

trending videos