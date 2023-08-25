Emerging US-Irian dynamic | Turkiye, Iraq talks water and PKK | The West Asia Post

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
#thewestasiapost | The US Has allowed South Korea to unfreeze 6 billion dollars in Iranian funds. The white house says its prisoner swap with Tehran is going as planned. The US And Iran seem to be trying something new. Is this an emerging dynamic? @ghadifrancis explains

