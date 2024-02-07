Discussed Rohingya issue with Indian NSA, Bangladesh FM Mahmud

Bangladesh foreign minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud who is on India visit has said that during his meeting with Indian National security advisor Ajit Doval earlier in the day, he discussed the Rohingya issue. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent sidhant Sibal, he said, "we have given refuge to 1.2 million Rohingyas. And every year 35,000 newborn children from the Rohingya people in Bangladesh and Bangladesh is a very densely populated country". The visiting Bangladesh FM will meeting EAM Jaishankar later in the day. FM Hasan has chosen India as his first foreign visit after taking charge in January.