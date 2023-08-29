Casper Ruud claims 200th win, Holger Rune falls on day 1 at US Open

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Top 10 stars Casper Ruud and Holger Rune were both involved in four-set matches Monday at the US Open but only Ruud survived his first-round test at the hard-court major in New York.

