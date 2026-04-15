/BREAKING: Trump Claims China Won’t Arm Iran, Says Beijing 'Very Happy' With Hormuz Move

Published: Apr 15, 2026, 19:30 IST | Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 19:30 IST
US President Donald Trump has claimed that China has agreed not to send weapons to Iran, calling the development a sign of strong cooperation between Washington and Beijing. He also said China is “very happy” with his move to permanently open the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route. However, details remain unclear, and China has previously criticised the US blockade as “dangerous,” highlighting ongoing tensions despite Trump’s optimistic tone.