/BREAKING: Iran Foreign Ministry Says Talks Held in ‘Atmosphere of Mistrust'

Published: Apr 12, 2026, 10:30 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 10:30 IST
U.S. Vice President JD Vance has said that talks with Iran ended without an agreement, with Tehran choosing not to accept key U.S. terms. Iran’s Foreign Ministry has said that recent talks with the United States were conducted in an “atmosphere of mistrust,” highlighting deep-rooted tensions between the two sides. Officials pointed to disagreements over key issues—particularly the nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz—as major obstacles.