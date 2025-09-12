LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Brazil's Ex-prez Jair Bolsonaro Held Guilty of Staging a Coup

Brazil's Ex-prez Jair Bolsonaro Held Guilty of Staging a Coup

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 20:52 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 20:52 IST
Brazil's Ex-prez Jair Bolsonaro Held Guilty of Staging a Coup
Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro has been found guilty of attempting to stage a coup, a landmark ruling that deepens the country’s political crisis.

Trending Topics

trending videos