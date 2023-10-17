Biden Faces Risks in Wartime Visit to Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
President Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday to show solidarity with America’s closest ally in the Middle East, in a wartime trip to bolster the country’s resolve to eradicate Hamas but also to urge limits on what seems bound to be a casualty-filled ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

