An iconic rivalry forms an unlikely alliance in the trailer for "Tom and Jerry", dropped on Tuesday (November 17.) The blend of animation and live action is directed by Tim Story and stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong. "Tom and Jerry" sees the classic characters in New York City as Jerry moves into a hotel just before a big wedding and the event's planner (Moretz) decides to hire Jerry to get rid of them.