Australia catastrophic fires: 'Not much left' in Balmoral village

Dec 23, 2019, 10.10 AM(IST)
The small village of Balmoral, south-west of Sydney, has been all but wiped out by the Green Wattle Creek firestorm that roared through the area twice in three days. #WION #Balmoral #Australia #Australiafires