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Anger against rise in cost-of-living spills onto the streets

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 22:36 IST | Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 22:36 IST
Anger against rise in cost-of-living spills onto the streets
In different parts of the world, people are taking to the streets, as fury spills over and demands are raised in Greece, France, Indonesia, Albania, Italy and other parts.

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