/Feeling tomorrow today? Our brain might be entangled with its future self

Psychics, clairvoyants, and mystics are people who claim that they can see the future. They supposedly witness events long before they have happened in their dreams and visions. Baba Vanga, Ryo Tatsuki, and Nostradamus are some such people who are believed to have predicted several world events. At times, even you and I have this feeling in the pit of our stomachs that something is not right. We call it our gut feeling. Most of us even make decisions based on it.