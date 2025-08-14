/Feeling tomorrow today? Our brain might be entangled with its future self

Trying to explain the premonition you had about an event that came true in the future? You are not alone, as it is a feeling that all of us have. Seeing things happen in visions and dreams, or simply having a gut feeling, hints that our consciousness transcends time and space.
Psychics, clairvoyants, and mystics are people who claim that they can see the future. They supposedly witness events long before they have happened in their dreams and visions. Baba Vanga, Ryo Tatsuki, and Nostradamus are some such people who are believed to have predicted several world events. At times, even you and I have this feeling in the pit of our stomachs that something is not right. We call it our gut feeling. Most of us even make decisions based on it.
The question is - How is it possible for someone to know about something that hasn't even happened? How can someone see something happen in their dreams long before it has actually even taken place? Science says time is linear; hence, we are moving forward in one direction. But what if it isn't as straightforward?
The scientific term for this phenomenon is precognition - an extrasensory perception or foreknowledge of an event. Cognitive neuroscientist Julia Mossbridge has been studying it for years and became curious since she had these visions as a child. She even knew that her father wasn't going to return from a business trip. She says being a science person means seeing time as linear, so we miss out on what could be going on behind the scenes.
Is time really linear? she asks. According to her, "the ideas about precognition and psychic phenomena" face resistance because of the fear of the unknown, or the fear that things aren’t the way they appear to be."
Psychologists and neuroscientists have been trying to understand this extrasensory perception - the feeling that something is going to happen in the future. Parapsychologist Dean Radin, PhD, the chief scientist at the Institute of Noetic Sciences, says our consciousness is likely beyond the linear perception of time that humans have and actually "behaves in a much stranger way".
Mossbridge and Radin conducted experiments to dig deeper into this unshakeable feeling. They discovered that everyone has some level of precognition. However, since society is not as open to it, we often dismiss it as a delusion. Radin even studied Tibetan oracles who could "see the future" and noted that clairvoyants can not only see through time but also space.
Explaining precognition in scientific terms, Radin calls it a form of quantum entanglement. In this theory, every particle that is entangled with the other ideally shares the same information and behaves in the same way. Einstein called it “spooky action at a distance.” Radin thinks this explains why humans have a memory about something that hasn't happened yet.
Some experts think that the reason we see things before they happen is because "our brain is entangled with itself in the future", beyond not just space, but also time. Radin says, "If it can be entangled with itself in the future, in the present you’d be feeling something like a memory that is going to happen in the future."