Oscars 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Indian PM congratulates Naatu Naatu and Elephant Whisperers' teams; Everything Everywhere All At Once dominates Oscars 7 awards

PM Modi congtaulated team RRR for Naatu Naatu's historic win at the Oscars. He said the popularity of Naatu Naatu is global.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, “Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud.

In another tweet, PM Modi congratulated the entire team of Elephant whisperers for this honour.