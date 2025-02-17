ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start from February 19 in Pakistan. This is the first time since 1996 ODI World Cup that Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament.They had co-hosted the 1996 ODI WC along with India and Sri Lanka.
India, meanwhile, will play all its three league matches in Dubai, UAE. This is as per the agreed upon hybrid model with the ICC and PCB.
India start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at 2:30 pm India time before taking on arch-rival Pakistan on February 23 (2:30 pm India time). India play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 (2:30 pm India time).
The first semi-final will also be played in Dubai irrespective of India making it or not. The second semi-final, however, will be played in Lahore, Pakistan.
The final, on March 9, will be played in Lahore if India fails to qualify and in Dubai if the opposite happens. The hybrid model came in place due to political tensions between India and Pakistan because of which BCCI declined to send the team to Pakistan.
A total of eight teams, i.e. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa are divided in two groups for the tournament.
Check 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 Live News and Latest Updates Today | Feb 17 below:
Feb 17, 2025 10:13 IST
No Indian flag in Lahore stadium? PCB's step sparks big controversy
In a move that has ignited controversy just two days before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly omitted the Indian flag from display at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. This decision comes in the wake of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) announcement that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament, opting instead to play their matches in Dubai, at a neutral venue.
Feb 17, 2025 09:17 IST
Former Indian spinner predicts winner of 'overhyped' Indo-Pak clash
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has predicted that the much-anticipated Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan on February 23 at the Dubai International Stadium will be a one-sided affair, with Rohit Sharma's team having a clear edge over their arch-rivals.
Feb 17, 2025 09:00 IST
List of players doubtful or ruled-out of tournament
The ICC Champions Trophy is set to begin in eight days and the teams are expected to submit their final squad on Tuesday (Feb 11). Leading to the tournament, some of the marquee players have become unavailable or are doubtful due to injuries. The injuries could add to the woes of the teams for the tournament which is already being played with cut-throat competition and under comparatively harsh conditions of the sub-continent.
Feb 17, 2025 08:59 IST
Additional tickets- How and where to buy tickets
Additional tickets for the three-group stage India matches and semi-final 1 at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy which are taking place in Dubai, UAE have gone on sale. Tickets can be purchased online here.
Feb 17, 2025 08:58 IST
Where to watch matches live in your country - Check Inside
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is less than two weeks away and most of the teams have shifted their focus on the 50-over format to prepare for the tournament. India and England are playing an ODI series in India while Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will be taking part in a tri-nation series from February 8 in Pakistan.