Top 10 world news today: Trump's resistance to intel about Russia, Modi congratulates Putin and more

Trump says Black Lives Matter is a 'symbol of hate'

Trump also criticised cuts to the city’s police department and wrote on Twitter that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to paint Black Lives Matter on the street outside Trump Tower is “denigrating this luxury Avenue”.

We must proceed carefully on decisions related to Huawei, says UK PM Boris Johnson

“I don’t want to see our critical national infrastructure at risk of being in any way controlled by potentially hostile state vendors,” Johnson said.

Prince Harry apologises for 'institutional racism' while addressing at the Diana Awards

On Wednesday, Prince Harry apologised for institutional racism during a speech he recorded for the Diana Awards.

How Trump's resistance to intel warnings about Russia led his team to brief him less

According to a report in CNN, the President's briefers had one simple rule with Trump -- never lead with Russia.

Hundreds of teens at 'pong fest' party in US exposed to coronavirus

At the time of the party, several teens were waiting for their COVID-19 test results, and have since tested positive.

Coronavirus: Tokyo witnesses highest surge of daily cases in two months

According to Tokyo's governor, Yuriko Koike, around 70 per cent of the cases were reported among the people in their 20s and 30s.

Britain recognises Guaido as Venezuela president, not Maduro: UK High Court

The judgement states that British government had formally recognised Guaido as the constitutional interim President of Venezuela.

Retirement home in Belgium offers 'hug curtain' for safe embrace

A large plastic curtain on June 14 at the Jardins de Picardie nursing home has proven very popular with the residents, who had not been allowed any visitors for 11 weeks.

US intelligence to brief congressional leaders on Russia bounty report

The directors of U.S. intelligence agencies were scheduled to brief the "Gang of Eight" made up of congressional leaders and chairs of the intelligence committees in the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

PM Modi congratulates Putin on constitutional vote

The constitutional reforms approved in a nationwide vote by 77.92 per cent of Russian voters could allow Putin to extend his rule until 2036.